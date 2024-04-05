Fanatics Sportsbook Launches Today In Illinois

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CICERO, Ill., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook today in Illinois. Sports fans living in and visiting Illinois will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. Illinois marks the nineteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.



On April 3, 2024, Fanatics Betting and Gaming completed its acquisition of the U.S. businesses of PointsBet. Today in Illinois, PointsBet customers' username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:



Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.

Discover: The Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page features marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer's favorite teams, sports and markets. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the bet they want and bet directly right from the search results.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming will upgrade the four PointsBet retail locations in Illinois with new signage, enhanced odds screens and brand-new self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp. In the coming weeks, sports fans will begin to see the Fanatics Sportsbook change over at the following locations across Illinois:



Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero, IL

Crazy Pour Sports Bar in Villa Park, IL

Club Hawthorne in Crestwood, IL Players Pub & Grill in Prospect Heights, IL

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on X @FanaticsBoo .

Must be 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has fourteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

Contact - ... , Fanatics Betting and Gaming

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at