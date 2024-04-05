PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Jabalpur On April 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on April 7 (Sunday), a top BJP leader said on Friday.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to Madhya Pradesh after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16.

Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president V.D. Sharma told mediapersons on Friday that PM Modi will lead a roadshow and also address a poll rally in Jabalpur.

Two days later (on April 9), he will address a public meeting in Balaghat.

"Jabalpur is getting ready to welcome PM Modi. The roadshow that PM Modi will lead in Jabalpur on April 7 will be historic. The BJP will create a history by winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh," Sharma added.

Balaghat, Jabalpur and Chhindwara parliamentary constituencies in the Mahakoshal region of the state will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. This region comprises numerous tribal voters.

Balaghat is expected to see a triangular contest with BJP candidate Bharti Pardi, Congress' Samrat Saraswat and Bahujan Samaj Party nominee Kankar Munjare in the fray, while in Jabalpur, BJP's Ashish Dubey and Congress' Dinesh Yadav are the main contenders.

In 2019, the BJP had won 28 out of the total 29 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress bagged only the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

Chhindwara constituency, which is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, is currently represented by his son, Nakul Nath.

Three other Lok Sabha constituencies where voting will be held on April 19 are -- Sidhi, Shahdol and Mandla.