I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC Outplay Rajasthan United For Third Win In A Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), April 5 (IANS) Delhi FC registered a commanding 6-3 victory over Rajasthan United FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at Namdhari Stadium on Friday. The winners led 3-1 at halftime. It was Delhi FC's third consecutive win, thus showcasing their late surge in the league. Rajasthan FC suffered their third straight defeat.

Delhi FC took the lead with Vinil Poojary's goal in the 8th minute. Despite Richardson Denzell's equaliser for Rajasthan in the 20th minute, Delhi maintained their momentum, adding two more goals before halftime courtesy of Tajikistan defender Alisher Kholmurodov in the 39th minute and Tondomba Singh Naorem in the 44th minute.

The second half saw a further dip in Rajasthan United's fortunes as two own goals by Amritpal Singh in the 65th and 87th minutes strengthened the rivals' hands. In between, Denzell pulled one back in the 73rd minute, his second goal of the day, but it didn't make much of a difference as Hudson Dias made it 6-2 in the 89th minute to widen the gap. Rajasthan United's Ragav Gupta found the net in the 90+3 minutes, but the fate of the match was sealed by then.

Delhi FC now have 32 points from 23 matches and stand sixth in the standings. They will face strong title favourites Mohammedan FC in their last match on April 13. Rajasthan have 25 points and continue to stay 10th in the standings. They will face Churchill Brothers FC Goa in their last match of this season on April 10.