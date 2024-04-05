Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Leh Ahead Of Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Leh, April 5 (IANS) Ahead of the proposed protest march to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on April 7, authorities in Leh on Friday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Demanding statehood and inclusion in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, protesters have called for the 'Pashmina March' to the Changthang area close to the LAC between India and China.

Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhdeva, citing reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district received from the Senior Superintendent of Police, said, in an order, that it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human life should be immediately prevented.

Exercising powers vested in him under Section 144 of CrPC, 1973, the District Magistrate said that no procession/rally/march etc, can be taken out by anyone without the prior approval from the DM in writing.

"No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority. No public gathering without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed. No one shall make any statements, which have the potential to disturb communal harmony, or public tranquillity and which may lead to law and order problems in the district," the order read.

It called on all persons to ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law, warning that any violation of the order will invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.