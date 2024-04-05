Increase The Authorized Capital Of VILVI GROUP Subsidiary SIA "Baltic Dairy Board"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB "Vilkyškių pieninė", the sole shareholder of SIA "Baltic Dairy Board", increased the authorized capital of SIA "Baltic Dairy Board". On 26 March 2024, the authorized capital of VILVI GROUP subsidiary SIA "Baltic Dairy Board" was increased by EUR 10,070,000. The amount of the increased authorized capital is EUR 10,847,778.
The authorized capital increase is related to EUR 50 million VILVI GROUP's investment in new cheese production capacity in Bauska, Latvia, on the territory of the Group's company SIA "Baltic Dairy Board". The project is financed with own resources and loans from Citadele Bank, as well as funds from Latvian State Development Finance Institution.
The project is planned to be implemented until 2027.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
