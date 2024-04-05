Hibercell Announces Recent Publication And Poster Presentations For Its Novel GCN2 Activator, HC-7366

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address cancer relapse, metastasis, and resistance, today announced the publication of“Discovery of HC-7366: An Orally Bioavailable and Efficacious GCN2 Kinase Activator” in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry along with two poster presentations on this same molecule which will be highlighted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, California. This publication and abstracts are now available online and on the AACR website, respectively.



“The acceptance of these publications and presentations in top journals and at prestigious conferences are recognition of the strong scientific foundation that is the backbone of our clinical studies,” said Jonathan Lanfear, President & CEO of HiberCell.“In particular, our publication in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry illustrates that that HC-7366 is a refined GCN2 activator with a superior PK/PD profile, enhanced selectivity, and robust preclinical efficacy.”

Mr. Lanfear continued“We also look forward to presenting two posters highlighting key preclinical data for HC-7366 in two distinct combinations with important SOC agents at the upcoming AACR meeting. Our first poster features the remarkable preclinical activity of HC-7366 as monotherapy and in combination with belzutifan in clear cell renal cell carcinoma models (ccRCC). This work was foundational to our ongoing Phase 1b study in ccRCC in combination with belzutifan, which was announced earlier this year. Our second presentation details preclinical data demonstrating the ability of HC-7366 to augment osimertinib therapy to counteract resistance mechanisms in models of EGFR mutant NSCLC.” HiberCell is seeking partners to further develop the combination of HC-7366 and EGFR-TKIs, and other EGFR pathway inhibitors.

Poster Presentations:

Abstract Title: HC-7366, a potent GCN2 activator, complements belzutifan, a HIF-2⍺ antagonist, by providing combination benefit in belzutifan-sensitive models and monotherapy activity in belzutifan-resistant models

Poster/Abstract Number: 4615

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Abstract Title: HC-7366, a potent GCN2 kinase activator, augments osimertinib therapy to delay resistance in EGFR mutant NSCLC models.

Poster/Abstract Number: 4666

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

About HC-7366

HC-7366 is a first-in-class, first-in-human, selective, potent, small molecule activator of the general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase. GCN2 is one of the kinases of the integrated stress response (ISR) family, which responds to amino acid deprivation and is a key metabolic stress sensor in cells. While cancer cells utilize the ISR for survival, prolonged or hyperactivation of GCN2 with HC-7366 has been shown to have antitumor and immunomodulatory activity as a monotherapy and in combination with SOC agents in models of both solid and liquid tumors. HC-7366 is currently under clinical development in a Phase 1b study in clear cell renal cell renal cell carcinoma in combination with Merck's oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2α (HIF-2α) inhibitor WELIREG® (belzutifan) (NCT06234605).

WELIREG® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical stage oncology company, dedicated to the advancement of first-in-class agents with the novel MOA of modulation of adaptive stress pathways and antitumor immunity. We believe that therapeutic modulation of these mechanisms allows us to address tumor metastasis, treatment resistance, and cancer relapse; all significant drivers of cancer-related deaths. Our product candidates HC-5404 and HC-7366, both having completed Phase 1a clinical trials, target the stress response kinases PERK and GCN2, respectively, while our product candidate odetiglucan, currently advancing towards Phase 2 clinical development, modulates the antitumor innate immune response. For more information about HiberCell, please visit hibercell.

