Global Cleaning Services Market Size To Worth USD 729.47 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.50%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cleaning Services Market Size was Valued at USD 388.43 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Cleaning Services Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 729.47 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered:BONUS Building Care, Red Coats, ABM Industries Inc., Harvard Maintenance Inc., Steamatic Inc., UGL Unicco Services, Duraclean International Inc., Stratus Building Solutions, Temko Service Industries Inc., Jani-King Inc., Vanguard, Jan-Pro International, Clean First Time, Compass Group Plc., Mothers House Cleaning, and Others

New York, United States , April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cleaning Services Market Size is to Grow from USD 388.43 Billion in 2023 to USD 729.47 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.50% during projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Cleaning is the procedure for removing undesirable elements from an object or entertainment, such as dirt, infectious germs, and other contaminants. Cleaning services are mainly provided to commercial and residential clients. Cleaning services include the daily cleaning of facilities such as schools, hotels, hospitals, offices, and shopping centers. A domestic cleaning service specializes in tasks specific to our houses, such as washing floors and carpets, providing house cleaning services, window washing, floor cleaning, vacuuming, furniture cleaning, air duct cleaning, water damage restoration, and cleaning bathrooms and bedrooms. A commercial cleaning service cleans objects such as buildings, offices, and retail stores for businesses rather than individual customers. Interior building cleaning is a substantial contributor to the cleaning services business. The global cleaning services market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for sustainability, employee wellness, and hygiene. Rapid urbanization, smart city garbage management, and the adoption of new technology, such as autonomous sweepers, are driving growth in the industry. However, the labor shortage is a result of inadequate training, an aging workforce, and changing employment conditions, affecting market growth and negatively impacting company goodwill due to flexible work arrangements. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global cleaning services market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cleaning Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, Other Services), By End Use (Commercial, Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The floor care segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cleaning services market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global cleaning services market is divided into window cleaning, vacuuming, floor care, maid services, carpet & upholstery, and other services. Among these, the floor care segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cleaning services market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the growth of the floor space in corporate offices/manufacturing facilities is relatively huge, floor care.

The commercial segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cleaning services market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of end use, the global cleaning services market is divided into commercial and residential. Among these, the commercial segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cleaning services market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the commercial sector, which primarily comprises office buildings, and makes significant investments to maintain sanitary conditions.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cleaning services market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cleaning services market over the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the majority of commercial organizations having contractual service agreements with service providers to ensure that their workers operate in a sanitary environment. As incomes rise and public awareness of health and hygiene grows, so does demand for contract cleaning services around the world. These services provide a holistic approach. Households are using contract cleaning services due to variables such as an increase in the number of working women, changes in consumer lifestyle, and amount of disposable income available.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cleaning services market during the projected timeframe. The region's growth can be attributed to rising disposable income, population expansion, and improved health and hygiene awareness, particularly in emerging markets. The cleaning services market would grow over the forecast period due to increased building activity in these nations as a result of rising urbanization.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cleaning services market include BONUS Building Care, Red Coats, ABM Industries Inc., Harvard Maintenance Inc., Steamatic Inc., UGL Unicco Services, Duraclean International Inc., Stratus Building Solutions, Temko Service Industries Inc., Jani-King Inc., Vanguard, Jan-Pro International, Clean First Time, Compass Group Plc., Mothers House Cleaning, Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In September 2022, OCS group international launched an artificial intelligence (AI) -powered cleaning robotic floor scrubber 75 by partnering with Christchurch Airport, nicknamed OSCA. The new launch will help to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cleaning services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cleaning Services Market, By Type



Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floor Care

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery Other Services

Global Cleaning Services Market, By End Use



Commercial Residential

Global Cleaning Services Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Sleeping Bag Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Insulation Material (Down Fill, Synthetic Fill, and Others), By Product (Square Sleeping Bags, Mummy Sleeping Bags, Sleeping Pods, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Dishwasher Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Built-In Dishwasher, Free-Standing Dishwasher), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Poultry Feed Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Conventional, and Organic), By Feed Type (Complete Feed, Concentrates, and Premix), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Barbeque Grill Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gas, Charcoal, Electric), By End User (Household, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter