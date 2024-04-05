NMSDC Announces 2024 Emerging Young Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) recently announced the ninth cohort of the Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) program . EYE is a nine-month experience uniquely designed to provide the next generation of minority entrepreneurs (ages 19 – 35) with skills, tools, and strategies to start or grow their innovative businesses. This year's Emerging Young Entrepreneurs are:



Akos Antwi, Revive Therapeutic Services

Melissa Bernabe, SirSean Productions

Keon Berry, Dr. Keon N. Berry Group .

Shanay Braxton, Business In Travel

Patrick Buckner, Moltron Builders Inc.

Miguel Carrillo, Carrillo Innovations

Candace Chambers, Educational Writing Services

Mohamed Cisse, Drmwx Creative Agency

Chelsea Dade, Communicate for Health Justice (CFHJ) LLC

Kamara Daughtry, Digital Career Opportunities Worldwide

Arlenis Domingue, Vivid Arc

Ahriana Edwards, Vaila Shoes

Daniel Ellis, Aloha Laundry Life

Kharisma Faulkner, Market With Kharisma

Jelani Fenton, EG Bowman

Kyle Ganeriwal, KBH Industrial

Danielle Germain, Career Toolkits By Dee

Patience Gitau, NurseBridge

Brittany Hale, BND Consulting

Jazmine Jackson, Cobachi C.R.E.A.M.

Aminata "Ami" Jalloh, Ami J Creates

Ashley Jean, Ashley Jean Creative

Michelle Jones, BPT Staffing

Osinor Kakhu, New Media Results

Dennis Lee Jr., Percival Company

Kayla Life, The Rebrand Creative Agency

Soliel Lindsey, Sol Rise Essentials

Mackenzie Loy, Homemade in DC

Kamilah Mantle, EPICC Technologies

Trayana Mills, Next Level Beauty

Catherean Mitchell, Mitchells Logistics

Michael Odumosu, WindmillCode

Onanma Okeke, Wise Things

Anthony Patrick, Music City Supreme Services

Brittney Perry, PerryCo Shoes

Raven Pugh, Upper Coaching

Oscar Quito, Q Calibration Services LLC

Guilherme Maia Silva, Força Foods

Taylor Tate, BlackMuse

Jamera Taylor, Top Shelf Cleaning Service

Jamila Thompson, J.H. Lindo

Stanley Tineo, Stanley Engineering, P.C.

Ricardo Topete, Rico Media Productions

Dontae Tyler, OQP Solutions

Shalonda Wallace, Wallace Media Group

Octavia Warren, Creative Juice

Imani Washington, The GYEM Initiative

Myca Williamson, Myca Raquel Consulting

Christian Yang, Pure Growth Media Vanessa Zamy, LiberationX

“As NMSDC continues its march to $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs, we know how essential it is that we cultivate the minority business leaders of the future,” said NMSDC Senior Director of MBE Services and Strategic Partnerships Jetheda Hernandez.“To accelerate the growth of the next generation of certified businesses we have expanded the EYE program to include the largest number of participants in its history,” she added.

EYE programming examines proven best practices to address common issues Gen Z and millennial entrepreneurs face in the context of today's business environment including:



The five key methods of operating a successful business.

Strategies to anticipate organizational needs and execute innovative responses.

Professional development and access to top business leaders and corporate executives. Supply chain processes and the benefits of developing relationships with supply chain practitioners.

As part of the program, participants must obtain NMSDC MBE certification (if not already certified). They will have the opportunity to compete in a pitch competition at the 2024 Annual Conference in Exchange taking place in Atlanta, Oct. 20 – 23.

For more information on the EYE program visit nmsdc/programs/emerging-young-entrepreneurs-program /.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc .

