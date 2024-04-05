Landsbankinn Hf.: Annual General Meeting 19 April 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Landsbankinn hf. will be held on Friday 19 April 2024 at 16:00, in Reykjastræti 6, 101 Reykjavík.
Enclosed is the agenda for the AGM.
Further information about the meeting is available on the Bank ́s website,
For other information please contact:
Hanna K. Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ...
Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, ...
