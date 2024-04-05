               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Landsbankinn Hf.: Annual General Meeting 19 April 2024


4/5/2024 10:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Landsbankinn hf. will be held on Friday 19 April 2024 at 16:00, in Reykjastræti 6, 101 Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the agenda for the AGM.

Further information about the meeting is available on the Bank ́s website,

For other information please contact:

Hanna K. Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ...
Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, ...

Attachment

  • Agenda AGM 2024

