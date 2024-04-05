IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Doubtful For Delhi Capitals' Match Against Mumbai Indians

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Delhi Capitals might miss the services of Kuldeep Yadav in their match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday as the star bowler is doubtful due to injury concerns and has been advised rest by the medical team of the franchise. Kuldeep took three wickets in the two away games he played for Capital this season against the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. However, he missed their subsequent games against the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“He didn't attend training on Wednesday and Thursday and as a precautionary measure, we are keeping him away from cricket. He was not feeling well before Chennai's match as he addressed discomfort while running and bowling,” sources told IANS.

Before the start of the IPL, BCCI advised all franchises to report injury concerns of the central contract holder Indian players eyeing the T2O World Cup. The sources also confirmed that Kuldeep is under the supervision of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team and franchise medical staff.

The reason for the injury is still not known but IANS understands that it is due to Chennai's hot and humid weather.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.