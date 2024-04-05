(MENAFN- Baystreet) Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.\
4/5/2024 10:01 AM EST
CN Rail
4/5/2024 9:48 AM EST
Capstone Copper Corp.
4/5/2024 9:40 AM EST
Ecora Resources PLC
4/5/2024 9:37 AM EST
Pulsar Helium Inc.
4/5/2024 9:33 AM EST
Aclara Resources Inc.
4/4/2024 11:19 AM EST
First National Financial Corporation.
4/4/2024 11:17 AM EST
KITS Eyecare Ltd.
4/4/2024 11:13 AM EST
Dollarama Inc.
4/4/2024 10:37 AM EST
Air Canada
4/4/2024 10:17 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, April 5, 2024
Stocks in Play
4/5/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - CI Financial Corp. : Announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid under which it has purchased for cancellation 4,857,142of its common shares at the purchase price of $17.50 per Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $85 million. Shares purchased under the Offer represent approximately 3.11% of the issued and outstanding Shares at the time that the Offer was commenced. Immediately following the completion of the Offer, there are 151,383,085 Shares issued and outstanding. CI Financial Corp. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $16.79.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN05042024000212011056ID1108063616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.