               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stocks In Play


4/5/2024 10:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.\
4/5/2024 10:01 AM EST

  • CN Rail
    4/5/2024 9:48 AM EST
  • Capstone Copper Corp.
    4/5/2024 9:40 AM EST
  • Ecora Resources PLC
    4/5/2024 9:37 AM EST
  • Pulsar Helium Inc.
    4/5/2024 9:33 AM EST
  • Aclara Resources Inc.
    4/4/2024 11:19 AM EST
  • First National Financial Corporation.
    4/4/2024 11:17 AM EST
  • KITS Eyecare Ltd.
    4/4/2024 11:13 AM EST
  • Dollarama Inc.
    4/4/2024 10:37 AM EST
  • Air Canada
    4/4/2024 10:17 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, April 5, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    4/5/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - CI Financial Corp. : Announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid under which it has purchased for cancellation 4,857,142of its common shares at the purchase price of $17.50 per Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $85 million. Shares purchased under the Offer represent approximately 3.11% of the issued and outstanding Shares at the time that the Offer was commenced. Immediately following the completion of the Offer, there are 151,383,085 Shares issued and outstanding. CI Financial Corp. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $16.79.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN05042024000212011056ID1108063616


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search