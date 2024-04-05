(MENAFN- Baystreet) Friday Fear: Why Stock Markets Just Dropped

Core Scientific out with Operations Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) saw its shares decline at the open on Friday, as the company a leader in bitcoin mining and application-specific digital infrastructure for emerging high-value compute, today released unaudited production and operations updates for March 2024.

“In the last full month before the halving, Core Scientific set the pace once again, earning more bitcoin than any other publicly listed miner in North America, and expanding our owned infrastructure to 745 megawatts,” said CEO Adam Sullivan.“We expanded our energized self-mining hash rate in March to 19.3 exahash on our way to achieving our goal of 21.8 exahash by the end of 2024. This hash rate expansion resulted from deploying our first shipment of S21 bitcoin miners while relocating the prior generation miners they replaced to sites where they can operate more efficiently.”

“In support of our high-performance computing client, our Austin team has made outstanding progress by delivering the initial 16MW phase of infrastructure more than 30 days ahead of schedule, paving the way for our client to begin deploying their GPUs,” Mr. Sullivan added.“Across our business, Core Scientific is delivering results as we continue to execute on our plans and create shareholder value.”

CORZ shares dipped nine cents, or 2%, to $3.42.









