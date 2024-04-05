Azerbaijan To Exempt Some Individuals From Income Tax

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The salaries of military personnel providing protection fordiplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan inforeign countries and international organisations will be exemptfrom social insurance fees and income tax, Azernews reports.

This issue was addressed in a draft law discussed at today'ssession of the Azerbaijani Parliament regarding amendments to theTax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thus, it is considered necessary to amend the relevantregulatory legal acts related to ensuring the use of these benefitsby the representatives of the State Security Service of theRepublic of Azerbaijan serving in special diplomatic missionsabroad, along with their colleagues, in the countries to which theyare assigned, and in international organizations.

The draft envisages exempting all types of payments (excludingstate allowances) made in accordance with the "Regulations on Normsand Payments for the Maintenance of Representatives (includingdiplomatic expenses)" approved by Decision No. 219 of the Cabinetof Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 25, 2023,from mandatory state social insurance fees and income tax.

After discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and approvedat the first reading.