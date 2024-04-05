President Of Northern Cyprus Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatarexpressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for theestablishment of the working group on Azerbaijan-Turkish Republicof Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ErsinTatar on his official "X" account.
“The Turkic world is our family, we must strengthen our tieswith the Turkic world,” Ersin Tatar noted.
