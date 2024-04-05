Azerbaijani Army Organises Combat Duty At High Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instruction of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, IlhamAliyev, 24-hour-day combat duty is organised at a high level inaccordance with the rules of the daily routine in the unitsstationed in difficult terrain and high-mountainous areas, andcontinuous service is carried out, Azernews reports.

Security rules are communicated to servicemen involved in combatduty, and regular classes are held to maintain their combat andmoral-psychological readiness at a high level.

The patriotic youth who serve in the army are able to adequatelycope with all the tasks given to them thanks to the militaryknowledge instilled by the commanders.

Feeling the attention and care of the Supreme Commander, theAzerbaijani soldier protects his lands like the apple of his eyeand is ready to suppress any provocation with dignity.