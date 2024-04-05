Mod Announced How E-Report For Military And Army+ Application Will Work

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Electronic reports will create a more trusting relationship between servicemen and their commanders, and the refusal or approval of the report will be more substantive, thorough and appropriate.

According to Ukrinform, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said this in an interview with ArmyInform .

"I am inspired by the idea of electronic reports and I am working to make it a reality. An electronic report is when a serviceman does not write a report by hand, and then it is torn up in front of him. An electronic report is when a soldier sends a document to his commander in two clicks and receives a tick in response: whether the commander has accepted the report for processing or not. This product will be available in the Army+ app, which is currently under development," she said.

According to Chernogorenko, electronic reports are very, very critical, "because most processes in the army are carried out through paper reports." "And this is an absolutely unfriendly procedure: the report is written by hand, you cannot track when it will be reviewed, when it will be signed, etc." she added.

The Deputy Minister emphasizes that reports are a key product, but the team is also working on other options.

"We are also thinking about how a soldier can order ammunition while in a trench, for example. It's about understanding that the state cares about you," she adds.

Chernohorenko reminded that Army+ should become the central product of digitalization.

"It should also include a medical card, salary - everything that is an ecosystem for a serviceman. We also want to add an option to evacuate to Army+ - you just give a signal and they take you to the nearest stabilization center, for example, and provide the necessary medical care," she said.

Ukrainians now able to get married via video link inapp

According to her, it is difficult to fight the Ukrainian paper army. "Because this is a story about the process, habits, and traditional approaches. The army is a rather large organism, so it is difficult to implement changes. But we are getting there. Ukrainians are very smart, very inventive, and will quickly pick up cool products. For example, I remember very well how few people believed in the electronic passport in Diia - but now it is part of our lives. That is why Army+ will become a part of every serviceman's life," the Deputy Defense Minister summarized.

As reported, on April 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law providing for the launch of an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service.

Photo: ArmyInform