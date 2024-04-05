Kuwait Joins In Celebration Of NATO's 75Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 5 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Belgium and its missions to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) participated in the ceremony held by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of NATO, on the sidelines of the NATO Ministerial Meeting in Brussels.

During his speech, Blinken discussed the achievements achieved by NATO over the past decades, as well as efforts to strengthen partnerships with third countries, while looking forward to the Washington summit scheduled for July 2024.

He also addressed emerging risks, including cybersecurity, and the efforts achieved in spending 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense expenditures of all NATO members.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Brussels Nawaf Al-Enezi told KUNA, "The State of Kuwait enjoys a partnership relationship with NATO as the first country to join the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative in 2004."

In addition, the State of Kuwait has hosted the NATO Regional Center since 2017, which is the first regional center of its kind outside the NATO region, as it provides training and educational courses in the areas of partnership between the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative countries and NATO.

NATO, which was founded on April 4, 1949 in Washington in response to the threatening policies pursued by the communist Soviet Union at this time, celebrated the 75th anniversary of its founding on Thursday in Brussels with the participation of the foreign ministers of member states. (end)

