Germany Demands Israeli Occupation's Commitment To Pledges On Aid Delivery In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 5 (KUNA) -- Germany demanded the Israeli occupation force to commit to its pledges on allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the beseiged Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, the German foreign ministry said that Israeli occupation's approval to open Port of Ashdod and Erez Crossing, as well as opening humanitarian aid routes between Gaza and Jordan is the right step that should have happened a while ago.

Germany is waiting for Israeli aggression force to commit to the pledges, said the statement, adding that Palestinians are in need of immediate delivery of essential humanitarian aid. (end)

anj









