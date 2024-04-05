Arab Parliament Speaker Congratulates Kuwaiti Leadership On Parliamentary Election Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 5 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoumi, on Friday, congratulated the Kuwaiti political leadership on the success of the National Assembly elections.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Asoumi lauded His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's patronage and support of the Kuwaiti democratic process.
He also praised the democratic process of the Kuwaiti parliamentary elections, stressing that it is a pioneering and distinguished experience of the State of Kuwait.
Al-Asoumi wished all of the newly elected MPs success and further progress. (end)
