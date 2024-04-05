Augmented Reality (AR) In Retail And Apparel Thematic Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality (AR) in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030. Some retailers use AR to help them gain a competitive advantage, address evolving consumer preferences, and adapt to emerging trends.
Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. Worth nearly $22 billion in 2022, the global AR market will reach $100 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the eight years, according to the publisher's forecasts.
This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.
Executive Summary Players Retail and Apparel Challenges The Impact of AR on Retail and Apparel Case Studies Market Size and Growth Forecasts Signals AR Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecards Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Alibaba Alphabet Amazon Apple Avataar Banuba ByteDance Groove Jones Holition Ikea L'Oreal LVMH Magic Leap Marks & Spencer Meta Microsoft NexTech AR Solutions Niantic Nike Qualcomm Quytech Samsung Electronics Snap Scandit Sephora Tencent Trillenium Unity Technologies Vuzix Walmart Warpin Reality Zappar
