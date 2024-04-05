Diana Shipping Inc. Announces The Filing Of Its 2023 Annual Report On Form 20-F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the“Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website, . Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete Annual Report, which includes the Company's 2023 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
CONTACT: Corporate Contact:Ioannis ZafirakisDirector, Chief Financial Officer,Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and SecretaryTelephone: + 30-210-9470-100Email: ...Website: X: @DianashipInvestor and Media Relations:Edward NebbComm-Counsellors, LLCTelephone: + 1-203-972-8350Email: ...
