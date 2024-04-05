Mrna Platform Global Strategic Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report delves into the mRNA platform, examining its global competitive landscape and the market presence of key players. It provides a conceptual understanding of mRNA, highlighting its revolutionary approach to medicine and the significant scientific breakthroughs it represents. The introduction of mRNA vaccines is explored, emphasizing their unprecedented turnaround time and ability to transform cells into vaccine factories.
Advantages and disadvantages of mRNA vaccines are discussed, along with comparisons between Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. The report outlines the differences in development processes between traditional and mRNA vaccines, elucidating how mRNA vaccines work and their safety quotient.
It also discusses notable efforts centered on mRNA technology and addresses the challenges involved, positioning mRNA as a serious candidate deserving attention from the scientific community.
MARKET OVERVIEW
mRNA Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) MRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING MRNA: A New Approach to Medicine Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory mRNA Vaccines: Advantages mRNA Vaccines: Cons mRNA Vaccine Approvals A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient Other NoTable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology Overcoming Challenges As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from Scientific Community GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines Market The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer's Vaccine EU Approves Pfizer's Vaccine BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-19 Vaccine Production FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021) Moderna's mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021) Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021) Recent Market Activity COMPETITIVE SCENARIO BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies List of BioNTech's mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer Moderna's Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a Novice to Know All Moderna's mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines mRNA Cancer Vaccines mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join the Bandwagon Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology Providence Therapeutics pHion Therapeutics eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040 Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050 Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023 Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s) Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines mRNA CANCER VACCINES Introduction Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag) mRNA Benefits Profile mRNA Vaccines for Covid-19 Pave the Way Challenges Personalized mRNA Vaccine Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines mRNA encoding Immunostimulants mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine mRNA Influenza Vaccines Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a Fascinating Vaccine Platform Vaccines Built on mRNA Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding Conventional Vaccine Efforts mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza & Other Viruses COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective Flu Shots mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials mRNA Technology: A SuiTable Candidate for Universal & Effective Influenza Vaccines Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 96 Featured)
AstraZeneca PLC Asuragen, Inc. Catalent Pharma Solutions Altogen Labs Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. BioNTech AG CRISPR Therapeutics Aldevron AKESOgen, Inc. baseclick GmbH chimeron bio Acuitas Therapeutics Accent Therapeutics Accanis Biotech F&E GmbH & Co KG Avectas
