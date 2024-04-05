Mrna Platform Global Strategic Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report delves into the mRNA platform, examining its global competitive landscape and the market presence of key players. It provides a conceptual understanding of mRNA, highlighting its revolutionary approach to medicine and the significant scientific breakthroughs it represents. The introduction of mRNA vaccines is explored, emphasizing their unprecedented turnaround time and ability to transform cells into vaccine factories.

Advantages and disadvantages of mRNA vaccines are discussed, along with comparisons between Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. The report outlines the differences in development processes between traditional and mRNA vaccines, elucidating how mRNA vaccines work and their safety quotient.

It also discusses notable efforts centered on mRNA technology and addresses the challenges involved, positioning mRNA as a serious candidate deserving attention from the scientific community.

MRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING

MRNA: A New Approach to Medicine

Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs

mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction

With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development

mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory

mRNA Vaccines: Advantages

mRNA Vaccines: Cons

mRNA Vaccine Approvals

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process

How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts

mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient

Other NoTable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology

Overcoming Challenges

As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from Scientific Community

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines Market

The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market

Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine

After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer's Vaccine

EU Approves Pfizer's Vaccine

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-19 Vaccine Production

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna's mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)

Recent Market Activity

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies

List of BioNTech's mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer

Moderna's Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a Novice to Know All

Moderna's mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines

mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology

mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics

mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics

Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19

mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join the Bandwagon

Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology

Providence Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead

mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines

Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario

The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA CANCER VACCINES

Introduction

Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)

mRNA Benefits Profile

mRNA Vaccines for Covid-19 Pave the Way

Challenges

Personalized mRNA Vaccine

Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens

mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine

mRNA Influenza Vaccines

Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a Fascinating Vaccine Platform

Vaccines Built on mRNA

Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding Conventional Vaccine Efforts

mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach

Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza & Other Viruses

COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective Flu Shots

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots

mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials

mRNA Technology: A SuiTable Candidate for Universal & Effective Influenza Vaccines Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options

