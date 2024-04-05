Cancer Cachexia Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market To Reach $3.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By Promising Treatment Options

The report provides insights into cancer and specifically focuses on cancer cachexia, covering its treatment and pharmacologic approaches for clinical management.



Amid the pandemic, the cancer cachexia market faces challenges, as reflected in the percentage YoY change in sales of select physician-administered oncology products. Progestogens are highlighted as a major contributor to the market, with combination therapies expected to drive growth.

Progestogens Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corticosteroids Therapy segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $943.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

Regional analysis indicates that North America and Europe constitute major regions, while Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth. The competitive landscape is explored through global key competitors' market share in 2023 and competitive market presence. Recent market activity and challenges facing the market are also discussed.

The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$943.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

