Cancer Cachexia Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market To Reach $3.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By Promising Treatment Options

Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The report provides insights into cancer and specifically focuses on cancer cachexia, covering its treatment and pharmacologic approaches for clinical management.
Amid the pandemic, the cancer cachexia market faces challenges, as reflected in the percentage YoY change in sales of select physician-administered oncology products. Progestogens are highlighted as a major contributor to the market, with combination therapies expected to drive growth.
Progestogens Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corticosteroids Therapy segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $943.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
Regional analysis indicates that North America and Europe constitute major regions, while Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth. The competitive landscape is explored through global key competitors' market share in 2023 and competitive market presence. Recent market activity and challenges facing the market are also discussed.
The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$943.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 255
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $2.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Cancer: An Insight A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia Cachexia Treatment Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic Percentage YoY Change in Sales of Select Physician-Administered Oncology Products Chemotherapy Administration: (March-June) 2019 Vs 2020March Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research Cancer Cachexia - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Global Market Prospects and Outlook Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth Competition Cancer Cachexia - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Recent Market Activity Market Challenges
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains NSAID Erythropoietin Myostatin Inhibitors Appetite & Metabolism Modulators Cytokine Modulator Anabolic Agents Combination Therapies DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050 Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030 Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in 2020 for Age Group 65-84 Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020) Pipeline Analysis Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris PF- 06946860 from Pfizer TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol Lenalidomide AV-380 Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome Select Key Developments Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023 Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)
AstraZeneca PLC Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Eli Lilly and Company Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Aphios Corporation Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA AbbVie, Inc. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AAVogen, Inc. Immuneering Caelus Health AliveGen USA Endevica Bio Extend Biosciences
