(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CVN-424 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about CVN-424 for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the CVN-424 for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the CVN-424 for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CVN-424 market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.

Drug Summary

CVN-424, Cerevance's lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6) in development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It selectively targets the D2 receptor-dependent, indirect pathway associated with Parkinson's disease and is intended to generate the positive effects of levodopa and deep brain stimulation, the current standard of care for Parkinson's disease, without the adverse effects. CVN424 demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a Phase II study in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Additionally, the company planned to initiate a Phase II proof of concept study assessing CVN424 as a monotherapy treatment in patients with newly diagnosed Parkinson's disease not yet treated with levodopa in Q2 2023 and Phase II/III clinical study to further assess the drug with intentions of seeking regulatory approval as an adjunctive therapy.

CVN-424 Analytical Perspective

In-depth CVN-424 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of CVN-424 for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.

CVN-424 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of CVN-424 for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CVN-424 dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to CVN-424 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CVN-424 in Parkinson's disease. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CVN-424 from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CVN-424 in Parkinson's disease.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of CVN-424?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to CVN-424 in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the CVN-424 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to CVN-424 for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of CVN-424 for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of CVN-424 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to CVN-424 for Parkinson's disease? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. CVN-424 Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. CVN-424 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of CVN-424 in Parkinson's disease

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of CVN-424 in the 7MM for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of CVN-424 in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of CVN-424 in Germany for Parkinson's disease

5.3.3. Market Size of CVN-424 in France for Parkinson's disease

5.3.4. Market Size of CVN-424 in Italy for Parkinson's disease

5.3.5. Market Size of CVN-424 in Spain for Parkinson's disease

5.3.6. Market Size of CVN-424 in the United Kingdom for Parkinson's disease

5.3.7. Market Size of CVN-424 in Japan for Parkinson's disease

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900