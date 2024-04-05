Praxis Precision Medicines To Participate In Upcoming April Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will take part in upcoming conferences in April.



Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham 23 rd Annual Healthcare Conference , taking place virtually on April 8, 2024 at 8:00a.m EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link , and also available on the“Investors + Media” section of the company's website . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

Management will also participate in the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium , taking place in Boston, MA on April 16-17, 2024.



About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

