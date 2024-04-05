(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Cash Logistics Market to Reach $55.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cash Logistics estimated at US$30.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Cash-in-Transit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cash Management segment is estimated at 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Cash Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update As the Universally Accepted Payment Mode, Cash is Here to Stay! Cash Logistics Market Set to Continue Minting Money with Brisk Business Cash-in-Transit Leads Cash Logistics Market Financial Institutions: Largest End-Use Segment Regional Analysis Competition Cash Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) World Brands Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Cash Continues to be an Important Part of the Global Economy, Cash Logistics Market Poised for Growth Factors Influencing Use of Cash: Percentage Breakdown by Consumer Preference Sustained Growth in ATM Services Boosts Market Prospects Worldwide Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025 Growing Density of ATMs to Benefit Demand for Cash Logistics Services Growing Number of ATMs Highlight the Fact that Cash is Still King: Global ATM Density Per 100,000 People (In Number of Units) Countries with Highest Number of ATMs Per Capita: Number of ATMs Per 100,000 People Rise of Multi-Functional ATMs Popular for Cash Deposits Drives Demand for Cash Deposit Bags Among Bank Customers Prominent Trends Indicating Future Course of ATMs & Cash Logistics Innovations Influencing ATMs & Creating Roadmap for Tomorrow in Banking As an Industry Dealing with Cash, Casinos Offer Room for Significant Growth As Revenues From Casinos Increase So Will the Need for Cash Logistics: Global Casino Revenues (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027 Cash-in-Transit Industry Looks to Slash Cash Handling Costs Technological Trends in Cash in Transit Industry Cash Management Services Imperative to Banking Sector Smart Digital Emerges as Next Chapter in Evolution of Cash Management Interplay of Dynamic Trends with Positive Ramifications for Cash Management How Emerging Technology Trends are Altering the Future of Cash Management? AI Presents Immense Opportunities for Cash Management Cash Management Automation: Essential for Business Continuity Various Methods for Automating Cash Management Innovative Digital Cash Management Experiences for Retailers Cash Management Outsourcing to Third Party Companies Gains Prominence SMEs in Need of Cash Management Solutions Growth in Digital Payments Presents a Challenge for Cash Logistics Market Money Laundering Through the Physical Transportation of Cash Emerges a Major Concern Cash Larceny Remains a Major Threat for Cash Businesses Worldwide
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 179 Featured)
Brink's Incorporated Cash Logistics Security AG CMS Info Systems Ltd. G4S Ltd GardaWorld Global Security Logistic Co. GSLS Loomis AB Prosegur Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.
