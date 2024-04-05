(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Cash Logistics Market to Reach $55.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Cash Logistics estimated at US$30.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Cash-in-Transit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cash Management segment is estimated at 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Cash Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Global Economic Update

As the Universally Accepted Payment Mode, Cash is Here to Stay!

Cash Logistics Market Set to Continue Minting Money with Brisk Business

Cash-in-Transit Leads Cash Logistics Market

Financial Institutions: Largest End-Use Segment

As Cash Continues to be an Important Part of the Global Economy, Cash Logistics Market Poised for Growth

Factors Influencing Use of Cash: Percentage Breakdown by Consumer Preference

Sustained Growth in ATM Services Boosts Market Prospects

Worldwide Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Growing Density of ATMs to Benefit Demand for Cash Logistics Services

Growing Number of ATMs Highlight the Fact that Cash is Still King: Global ATM Density Per 100,000 People (In Number of Units)

Countries with Highest Number of ATMs Per Capita: Number of ATMs Per 100,000 People

Rise of Multi-Functional ATMs Popular for Cash Deposits Drives Demand for Cash Deposit Bags Among Bank Customers

Prominent Trends Indicating Future Course of ATMs & Cash Logistics

Innovations Influencing ATMs & Creating Roadmap for Tomorrow in Banking

As an Industry Dealing with Cash, Casinos Offer Room for Significant Growth

As Revenues From Casinos Increase So Will the Need for Cash Logistics: Global Casino Revenues (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Cash-in-Transit Industry Looks to Slash Cash Handling Costs

Technological Trends in Cash in Transit Industry

Cash Management Services Imperative to Banking Sector

Smart Digital Emerges as Next Chapter in Evolution of Cash Management

Interplay of Dynamic Trends with Positive Ramifications for Cash Management

How Emerging Technology Trends are Altering the Future of Cash Management?

AI Presents Immense Opportunities for Cash Management

Cash Management Automation: Essential for Business Continuity

Various Methods for Automating Cash Management

Innovative Digital Cash Management Experiences for Retailers

Cash Management Outsourcing to Third Party Companies Gains Prominence

SMEs in Need of Cash Management Solutions

Growth in Digital Payments Presents a Challenge for Cash Logistics Market

Money Laundering Through the Physical Transportation of Cash Emerges a Major Concern Cash Larceny Remains a Major Threat for Cash Businesses Worldwide

Brink's Incorporated

Cash Logistics Security AG

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

G4S Ltd

GardaWorld

Global Security Logistic Co.

GSLS

Loomis AB

Prosegur Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.

