Global Shape Memory Alloys Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Shape Memory Alloys estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Nitinol-based Shape Memory Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Copper-Based Shape Memory Alloys segment is estimated at 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR

The Shape Memory Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.

Why Investing in Materials Innovation is Vital for Countries & Their Economy

Implications of Materials Innovation on Core Areas of Economy

Shape Memory Alloys: A Prelude

Nitinol Emerges as Popular Shape Memory Alloy

Biomedical & Aerospace: Principal Segments of Shape Memory Alloys Market

North America Captures Majority Stake in Global Shape Memory Alloys Market

Market Outlook: SMAs Market Appears Poised to Maintain Good Shape Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Shape Memory Alloys Enjoy Increasing Acceptance for Biomedical Applications

Growing Focus Accelerated Healing for Fractured Bones to Drive SMA Application in Orthopedic Implants

Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group

Shape Memory Alloys in Cardiac Procedures

COVID-19 Weighs Heavily on Shape Memory Alloy Demand in Cardiac Care

US Surgical Procedure Volumes in Thousands: 2019, 2020 and 2025

Nickel-Titanium Alloy Holds Potential to Spark Endodontic Transformation

Future Scope

Pandemic Presents Challenging Times for Dental Market

Use of AI in the Design of Shape Metal Alloys Gains Momentum

Additive manufacturing (AM) Widens Application Range for Nitinols

Shape Memory Alloys Endow Stellar Possibilities for Aerospace Industry

Potent Wing Applications of Shape Memory Alloys

SMAs to Reduce Unpleasant Airplane Noise during Descent

A Note on Importance of Material Innovation for Aircraft Manufacturers

COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting SMAs Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Benefit Demand

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Organizations Explore Application of SMAs in Space Programs

Global Commercial CubeSats Market in US$ Billion: 2018 and 2024

Number of CubeSat Launches: 2002-2020E

SMAs Emerge as a Compelling Option for Automotive Actuators

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Spurs Demand

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Shape Memory Alloys for Micro-Electromechanical Systems

Consumer Electronics to Gain from Hardware Innovations Enabled by SMAs

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

New Smartphone Imaging Trends Benefit the Demand for SMA Actuators

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2022

Simplifying Innovations in Household Appliance Technology

Rise in Home Automation (Domotics) to Support Demand for Shape Memory Alloys

Rising Need for Home Automation Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Shape Memory Alloys: Global Home Automation System Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2027

Growth in Demand for Shape Memory Alloys in Luxury Sector

SMAs Playing an Important Role in Offering Antiscald Protection in Showerheads Industry

Eyeglass Frames Get Super Elastic with SMAs

SMAs Drive Reliability of Fire Sprinklers in Fire Control Long Shape Memory Alloy Tendons for Soft Robotic Systems with Soft Grippers

