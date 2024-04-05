(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doxorubicin - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Doxorubicin Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Doxorubicin estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides insights into the global market landscape of Doxorubicin, a chemotherapy drug commonly used in cancer treatment, with a focus on its competitive dynamics. The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants seeking opportunities in the market. Recent market activity reflects the evolving dynamics within the Doxorubicin market, indicating potential shifts and opportunities for stakeholders.

Breast Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$374.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lung Cancer segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $468.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The report outlines the dominance of the US in the Doxorubicin market, while highlighting the Asia-Pacific region as poised for rapid growth. Breast cancer emerges as the largest application segment for Doxorubicin.

The Doxorubicin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$468.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Global Doxorubicin Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

US Dominates the Doxorubicin Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Breast Cancer Constitutes the Largest Application for Doxorubicin

Rise in Cancer Incidence to Drive Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Liposomal Delivery Systems Offer Significant Benefits

A Review of Liposomal-Doxorubicin Preparations

DOX Hydrochloride

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Market to Gain from Rise in Number of Breast Cancer Cases

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Doxorubicin

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Lymphoma, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, & Kaposi Sarcoma: Other Major Growth Areas

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives the Doxorubicin Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

A Netherlands Based Research Team Suggests a Variant of Doxorubicin can be Made more Effective without the Heart Damage Side Effect

Researchers Develop Non-Toxic and Precise Nanoscale Technology for Oncology Drug Delivery

Studies Show Positive Effect of Quantum Dot Enabled Doxorubicin Delivery in Lung Cancer Treatment

Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation

Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Doxorucibin Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success

Merck KGaA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Natco Pharma Limited

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Celsion Corporation

Health Biotech Ltd.

MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Olon S.p.A.

Seqens SAS

Biovencer Healthcare Private Limited

Avacta Group CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

