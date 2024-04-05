(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Mobility - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Electric Mobility estimated at US$675.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Electric Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric 2-Wheelers segment is estimated at 21.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR
The Electric Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$452.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 15.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different Future Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in Mobility Space with Defining Trends Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to the E-Mobility Industry Recent Market Activity Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by 2050 Here's How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase & Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is? What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses Cost of Ownership Fears, Fed by Energy Crisis & Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers Appreciating Each Feature on EVs What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of Improvement for EVs Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How? By Changing Consumer Perceptions As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is? World Media Perspectives EV Stories From Around the World Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese EV Industry ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a Future of EVs Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of Nissan India Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto
