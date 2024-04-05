120K Worshipers Perform Ramadan's Last Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, April 5 (Petra)-- Despite Israeli restrictions, about 120,000 worshipers performed Ramadan's last Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosqu in the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department.In a statement, the Islamic Awqaf Department said that the occupation forces had turned back dozens of elderly people who were going to Al-Aqsa Mosque at the military checkpoint north of Bethlehem and the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.