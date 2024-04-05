120K Worshipers Perform Ramadan's Last Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, April 5 (Petra)-- Despite Israeli restrictions, about 120,000 worshipers performed Ramadan's last Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosqu in the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department.
In a statement, the Islamic Awqaf Department said that the occupation forces had turned back dozens of elderly people who were going to Al-Aqsa Mosque at the military checkpoint north of Bethlehem and the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.
MENAFN05042024000117011021ID1108063435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.