Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against 86 Legal Entities, Seven Individuals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against 86 legal entities and seven individuals, including foreign nationals.

The corresponding decree, No.219 , was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

Based on the annexes to the NSDC decision, 73 out of the 86 sanctioned legal entities are registered in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. Two more are registered in temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region, and three are registered in occupied Sevastopol. The remaining legal entities are located in the Russian Federation and China.

Restrictive measures were imposed on these legal entities for three and ten years.

Sanctions were imposed on six individuals, including Vadim Alperin, Aleksandr Yerimitsuts, Yuri Kushnir, Orest Adamcho, Viktor Sherman, and Andriy Popov.

Restrictive measures were imposed on Araik Amirkhanyan for 10 years.

The National Security and Defense Council Secretary was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decision.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As reported by Ukrinform, in December, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose and amend personal sanctions against 185 individuals and 181 companies.

