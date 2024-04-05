Wagnerites In TOT Recruit Ukrainians To Fight In Africa - Center Of National Resistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Wagnerites want to involve Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) in their operations on the African continent.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance , Ukrinform reports.

"The criminals of the Wagner PMC have launched a large-scale recruitment of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. We are talking about men aged 22 to 50 years. They are promised salaries of RUB 240,000 if they sign a contract for six months. In Africa, the prisoners will have to engage in mining in addition to fighting," the report says.

As noted, the Wagnerites "appeared" in Africa back in 2017. They justify their presence there with a "sincere" desire to fight American influence on the continent. In the end, they are unable to come up with anything new, the CNS adds.

"Russia is known for its constant wars in many countries of the world and for violating international humanitarian law, which does not allow the recruitment of the local population into militaristic associations," the Center of National Resistance noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, military battalions are being formed from "druzhynniks" on the TOT .