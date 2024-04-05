               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Compulsory State Social Insurance Payments In Azerbaijan Increase


4/5/2024 9:09:36 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

According to information from the State Tax Service under theAzerbaijani Economy Ministry, during the period of January-March of2024, compulsory state social insurance contributions increased by10.7 percent, or more than AZN 1.3 bn ($0.750m), compared to thecorresponding period of the previous year, amid the process of"whitening" the number of insured workers and the wage fund, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service(STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

Contributions from non-budgetary organizations increased by 12.5percent, exceeding AZN847.3M ($498m) compared to the same periodlast year.

Contributions for unemployment insurance increased by 10.8percent compared to the same period last year, reaching nearlyAZN46 m ($27.1m). Contributions from non-budgetary organizationsreached AZN34.7 m ($20.7m), reflecting a 13.5 percent increase.

Contributions for compulsory medical insurance increased by 8.8percent compared to the January-March period of 2023, nearingAZN232.6 m ($136.5m). Contributions from non-budgetaryorganizations amounted to AZN164.7 m ($86.3m), marking a 10.2percent increase.

