Azerbaijan's Tax Service Reports Increase In New Generation Control-Cash Register

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy iscontinuing work on the implementation of new generationcontrol-cash register (CCR) systems in the country, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Serviceunder the Ministry of Economy.

So far, 97,192 such CCRs have been installed across thecountry.

The use of new generation CCRs allows for more transparentaccounting, the prevention of illegal circulation of goods, andensuring control over circulation.

During the period of January-March 2024, turnover recordedthrough online cash registers exceeded 5.3 billion manats, which is9.2 percent higher compared to the corresponding period of2023.