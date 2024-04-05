(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Dives Sharply as Selloff Intensifies

Glenn Wilkins - Friday, April 5, 2024







Futures Inch up After Worst Day in More than a Year AdvertismentFutures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly Friday morning following the index's worst session in over a year. Investors also awaited key labor data.Futures for the 30-stock index leaped 107 points, or 0.3%, to 39,023.Futures for the S&P 500 hiked 20 points, or 0.4%, to 5,217.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite took on 83.25 points, or 0.5%, to 18,160.The Dow tumbled about 530 points, or 1.4%, marking its biggest daily drop since March 2023 and its fourth consecutive losing session.The S&P 500 hurtled lower 1.2%, and NASDAQ tumbled 1.4%. The three major averages swung into the red in the afternoon as crude oil jumped and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari questioned if interest rates should come down amid sticky inflation.The Dow has led the three major indexes down this week, pacing for a loss of 3% and its worst weekly performance since March 2023. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ have each slid around 2% through Thursday's close.Americans learned this morning that job growth totaled 303,000 in March, better than expected, with the jobless rate at 3.8%,In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng returned from holiday to drop 1.18 points.Oil prices gained 13 cents to $86.72 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices brightened $3.60 to $2,312.10 U.S. an ounce.

