Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences Joins Hilton's Ramadan Food Donation Drive In Support Of“One Billion Meals” Campaign

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sharjah, UAE – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences proudly announces its participation in Hilton's Ramadan Food Donation initiative, in support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's“One Billion Meals” campaign. This initiative aims to provide essential food supplies to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hilton's Ramadan Food Donation is an annual initiative that aims to promote the spirit of giving and social responsibility among individuals during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Hilton properties across the UAE take part in this campaign supporting the UAE Food Bank. DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is thrilled to contribute to this meaningful cause by extending its support to the local community in Sharjah and beyond.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, said,“We are honored to be a part of Hilton's Ramadan Food Donation initiative and to support Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's noble cause. Ramadan is a time for compassion, generosity, and giving back to those in need, and we are committed to playing our part in alleviating hunger within our community.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is committed to supporting its local community and will continue to participate in initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of others.

