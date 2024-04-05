Arabian Center Partners With Rawafed Centre & UAE Red Crescent To Spread Joy This Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Mid-East) This Ramadan, Arabian Center is proud to announce its partnership with Rawafed Centre & UAE Red Crescent to launch the“Joy of Eid” campaign. This initiative aims to bring smiles and happiness to less fortunate children in the United Arab Emirates by providing them with new clothes during the festive occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The“Joy of Eid” campaign aims to spread joy and support one underprivileged child residing in the UAE with a clothing gift card worth AED 250.

“We are delighted to partner with REDTAG, Rawafed Centre, and UAE Red Crescent for the Joy of Eid Campaign,” emphasized Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center, recognizing REDTAG's pivotal role in managing the initiative with the other charity partners.“This initiative embodies the true spirit of Eid by bringing joy to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate with new clothes. We are committed to supporting such heartwarming events that uplift the spirits of children during this special time of year.”

The shopping trips for the campaign, coordinated and managed by REDTAG Arabian Center, the dedicated partner store of the initiative, will continue until April 14, 2024. Operating on weekdays and weekends, the campaign offers three sessions daily. Each session, spanning two hours, warmly welcomes 50 resident children and their respective donors. With REDTAG's commitment and support, this 'shopping experience' initiative endeavors to bring joy and new clothes to approximately 2,000 children in need.

To contribute to this noble cause, visit REDTAG at Arabian Center and be the catalyst for positive change.

By taking part in this campaign, individuals and entities can make a real difference in the lives of those in need and help spread the joy of Eid this Ramadan.

