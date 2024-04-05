(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE – As the Holy Month of Ramadan unfolds, Arjaan by Rotana Dubai, Centro Barsha, and DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel partnered with the Emirates Red Crescent to bring joy to the elderly residents of the local community.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, aimed to bring joy to the elderly residents of the local community. Volunteers from the three hotels, along with members of Dubai National School-Al Barsha and the Emirates Red Crescent, came together to create a warm and welcoming environment for the elderly attendees.

Timur Ilgaz, Cluster General Manager of Arjaan by Rotana Dubai, Centro Barsha, and DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel, commented,“We are deeply committed to our Rotana Earth initiatives, which embody our dedication to social responsibility and community engagement. Our partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent reflects this commitment as we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. It's truly heartening to see the smiles on the faces of the elderly guests as they engage in the festivities, and we are honoured to play a part in making this Ramadan season a memorable one for them.”

Among the activities organized were heartwarming interactions, storytelling sessions, and the sharing of Ramadan traditions between the elderly guests and the kids from Dubai National School-Al Barsha. The event provided an opportunity for the elderly to connect with the children, reminisce about cherished memories, and partake in the joyous atmosphere of Ramadan.

The collaborative efforts between Arjaan by Rotana Dubai, Centro Barsha, DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel, and the Emirates Red Crescent emphasize the significance of community solidarity and compassion during Ramadan. Through such initiatives, the spirit of kindness and empathy continues to thrive, enriching the lives of all involved.