This report provides comprehensive insights about BIIB-122 for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the BIIB-122 for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the BIIB-122 for Parkinson's Disease. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the BIIB-122 market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.

Drug Summary

BIIB-122 is a selective, central nervous system-penetrant small molecule inhibitor of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a potential novel target intended to impact the underlying biology and slow the progression of Parkinson's disease. Inhibition of LRRK2 is a novel approach designed to target an underlying biological pathway implicated in Parkinson's disease. LRRK2 activity is increased in Parkinson's disease and negatively regulates lysosomal function; LRRK2 inhibition rescues lysosomal function and normalizes protein processing.

Presently the drug is being evaluated in a Phase III LIGHTHOUSE trial and a Phase IIb LUMA trial in individuals with Parkinson's disease with LRRK2 pathogenic variants.

BIIB-122 Analytical Perspective

In-depth BIIB-122 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of BIIB-122 for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.

BIIB-122 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of BIIB-122 for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence BIIB-122 dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to BIIB-122 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of BIIB-122 in Parkinson's disease. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of BIIB-122 from 2028 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the BIIB-122 in Parkinson's disease.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of BIIB-122?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to BIIB-122 in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the BIIB-122 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to BIIB-122 for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of BIIB-122 for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of BIIB-122 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to BIIB-122 for Parkinson's disease? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

1. Report Introduction

2. BIIB-122 Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. BIIB-122 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of BIIB-122 in Parkinson's disease

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of BIIB-122 in the 7MM for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of BIIB-122 in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of BIIB-122 in Germany for Parkinson's disease

5.3.3. Market Size of BIIB-122 in France for Parkinson's disease

5.3.4. Market Size of BIIB-122 in Italy for Parkinson's disease

5.3.5. Market Size of BIIB-122 in Spain for Parkinson's disease

5.3.6. Market Size of BIIB-122 in the United Kingdom for Parkinson's disease

5.3.7. Market Size of BIIB-122 in Japan for Parkinson's disease

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

