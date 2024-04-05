Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Market To Attain A Valuation Of US$ 1.3 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intraoral IOL scanner market is predicted to be valued at US$ 732.6 million in 2024 and US$ 1.3 billion by 2034. Over the projection period, the intraoral IOL scanner market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.7%.



Enhanced accuracy of digital impressions is encouraging uptake of intraoral IOL scanners. Traditional impression methods are susceptible to errors, resulting to ill-fitting dental restorations. An intraoral IOL scanner produces more accurate digital impressions, generating superior fitting dental restorations and overall patient experience.

Sustainability is also an eminent driver for intraoral IOL scanner market. Intraoral IOL scanners are a sustainable alternative to traditional impression materials which are not easy to get rid of and contain toxic chemicals that threaten the environment. They make the process more ecofriendly and convenient.

Seamless integration of digital impressions into existing practices enhances lab and peer partnerships. It also provides a more convenient workflow, which in turn enhances the dental practice, laboratory and patients. It also helps to enhance the existing workflows in dental practice without any repetition, resulting in better fitted restorations and lessening the duration of the treatment.

It is easy to instantly share the digital data with the laboratory with an open intraoral IOL scanner with verified workflows and the most up to date software. Advanced technologies like 3D printers offer new opportunities for dentists to provide a broader range of treatments that are better than the traditional methods.

Key Takeaways from the Intraoral IOL Scanner Market Study



The United Kingdom leads the intraoral IOL scanner market, expecting a 12.0% CAGR by 2034.

An 11.8% CAGR is forecasted for the market in Japan from 2024 to 2034.

The United States is expected to surge with an 11.0% CAGR until 2034.

Wired scanners are expected to be in more demand, registering a 10.5% CAGR until 2034. Demand to be high for orthodontic applications, advancing at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2034.



“The intraoral IOL scanner market future outlook shines bright as ever owing to the latest technological advancements and consumers search for an efficient and reliable solution for oral care,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How are Key Players Revolutionizing the Intraoral IOL Scanner Market?

The intraoral IOL scanner market is mildly competitive, consisting of numerous prominent players, with a few leading players dominating the market. Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3Shape AS and Planmeca Oy are leading the market by making hefty investments in research and development to use advanced technologies to entice customers who want modern solutions to modern problems.

Acquisitions and partnerships are key strategies for market players to strengthen their position in the market. They aim to lead through this dynamic market by improving their potential and expanding their product portfolio.

Recent Developments in the Intraoral IOL Scanner Market: