Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability Of Its Form 20-F For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website under the "Investors" section.
Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Attn: 20-F Request
7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne
Office 11B2
MC 98000 Monaco
Tel: +1 (212) 906 8645
Email: ...
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at .
Contact
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1 (212) 906 8645
...
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
...
