SEALSQ Announces Launch Date Of Revolutionary Hybrid Payment & Utility Token, SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is Poised to Transform the Cryptocurrency Landscape Within the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN)



SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announces the launch date of SEALCOIN as a Hybrid Payment & Utility Token for its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). SEALCOIN is designed to enable billions of internet-connected devices to autonomously engage in seamless data and currency exchanges. The SEALCOIN platform is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by Token issuance and a proposed listing of SEALCOIN on a digital exchange.

With this exciting development for the cryptocurrency industry, SEALSQ is setting a new benchmark in the space. SEALCOIN's innovative approach combines the best features of both payment and utility tokens, offering unparalleled flexibility and utility to its users, for both physical and digital P2P transactions' network.

Key Highlights:



Hybrid Payment & Utility Token : SEALCOIN is designed to serve as both a medium of exchange and a utility token within its ecosystem, providing users with a versatile tool for transactions and access to exclusive services.



Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Proof of Concept (PoC) : A significant milestone is being reached with the release of a M2M PoC enabling the disintermediation of service providers for interconnected devices. The release is scheduled for mid-July 2024, with a comprehensive demo planned shortly thereafter, showcasing the innovative capabilities of SEALCOIN in enabling Service vs Payment transactions between machines.



SEALCOIN Platform Launch in Q4 2024 : The launch of the SEALCOIN platform is expected to take place in October 2024. This launch will introduce the Purchasing and Tokenization of Certificates (MVP), marking a major step forward in bridging a strong physical network to the secure Digital infrastructure of Hedera's network.

Token Issuance & Proposed Digital Exchange Listing : Following the launch of the SEALCOIN platform, SEALSQ will proceed with Token Issuance and subsequently list SEALCOIN on a digital exchange . Counting Hashgraph Association as one of its key partners in the SEALCOIN project underpins SEALSQ's ambitions with this landmark project. The Company plans to secure further partnerships amongst its Networks in a move designed to build momentum among the web3 community and SEALCOIN's presence in the market.



"Our vision with SEALCOIN is to redefine the boundaries of secured P2P transactions, in the physical and the digital world," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "By launching SEALCOIN, we are not just introducing another cryptocurrency; we are setting the stage for a future where transactions and services in the digital space are seamless, secure, and efficient. Our work to validate a M2M PoC, upcoming platform launch, to be followed by a strategic listing on a digital exchange, are all steps toward realizing this vision. We are excited about the future and invite the community to join us on this journey."

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

