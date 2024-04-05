Virtune AB (Publ) Successfully Renews Its EU Base Prospectus For Crypto ETP Issuance Under EU Regulations And Publishes 2024 Base Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, Sweden, April 5, 2024 - Virtune , a regulated Swedish issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), is proud to announce that it has renewed its EU Base Prospectus on April 5, 2024.



Headquartered and operating in Kungsgatan in central Stockholm, Virtune stands at the forefront of the fintech sector. Virtune aims to reduce entry barriers to crypto investments, ensuring a seamless and straightforward pathway for investors. In an era marked by rapid crypto market growth and occasional instability, Virtune's commitment to transparency and regulation sets it apart in a field where many competitors operate without regulatory oversight.



Virtune has now earned the trust of over 22,000 investors across the Nordic region, with its assets under management (AUM) soaring beyond the $70 million mark. As of 5th of April, Virtunes product offering is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and includes Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune Chainlink ETP, Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP, Virtune Arbitrum ETP and Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK/EUR. During the last 12 months, Virtune has also entered the German market with three of its products through Boerse Stuttgart.



As the crypto landscape evolves, Virtune adapts by offering a diversified product suite providing exposure to a range of cryptocurrencies, staking options within decentralized finance, and rule-based investment strategies. The collective expertise of Virtune's leadership, encompassing IPOs, private banking, entrepreneurship, data engineering, and asset management, fuels the company's ambitious vision.



Virtune has now received approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA - Fi) and updated the publication of its 2024 EU Base Prospectus, which enables Virtune to innovate further and continue its journey in educating the market and enabling seamless access to crypto through 100% physically backed exchange-traded products.



Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune: ''We are delighted to have concluded the renewal of our EU Base Prospectus which enables us to continue our growth and expansion journey across Europe. Surpassing 22,000 investors and managing over $70 million in assets is not just a testament to our team's hard work but also investors' trust to Virtune and belief in the potential of digital assets. We have many exciting developments on the horizon, so make sure to stay tuned for what's coming next!."



The updated Base Prospectus is available on Virtune's website, which highlights the company's regulatory status by the Swedish FSA, underscoring its mission to offer a regulated investment framework for crypto markets. It is important to note that FSA's approval does not imply an endorsement of the securities. Investors are advised to consult the Base Prospectus and relevant Final Terms to fully understand the risks before investing.

Stockholm, April 5, 2024





About Virtune AB (Publ):

Headquartered in Stockholm, Virtune is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products on European regulated exchanges. With a focus on regulatory adherence, strategic industry partnerships, and a highly skilled team, Virtune offers global investors innovative and advanced investment solutions tailored to the evolving global crypto market landscape.