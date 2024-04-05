Bengal Guv Orders Judicial Probe Into Alleged Violence, Corruption At State Universities

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday ordered a judicial probe into the complaints of rampant corruption and violence in the different state universities in West Bengal.

The move by the Raj Bhavan came a day after the Governor recommended the removal of Bratya Base as the state Education Minister on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by attending the meeting of a Trinamool Congress-affiliated body on the premises of a state university in Malda district.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan said the Governor decided to order a judicial probe into the affairs of the state universities after several complaints were received alleging that the educational institutions were being used for political activities.

The Raj Bhavan has also communicated that the allegations will be looked into by a one-member committee comprising a retired judge from the Supreme Court or the Calcutta High Court.

The affairs of the state universities, where the Governor is the Chancellor by virtue of his Chair, have been a contentious issue between the state secretariat and the Governor's House.

The tiff broke out after the Governor appointed interim vice-chancellors at some state universities, which had been running headless for quite some time.

On March 30, a convention of the Trinamool-affiliated West Bengal College & University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) was held at the Gour Banga University in Malda district, which was attended by Education Minister Basu, who is also the WBCUPA President.