US Secretary Of State: Ukraine To Join NATO

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Anthony Blinken said on Thursday that Ukraine will ultimately join NATO because support for this country is“strong” among the member states of the organization.

He told reporters,“Ukraine will join NATO. Our goal at this summit is to help pave the way for this membership.”

The two-day NATO summit, which began on Thursday in Brussels, coincides with the 75th anniversary of the founding of this organization.

The leaders' meeting of this alliance is scheduled to take place in Washington in the summer.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, announced on Wednesday that NATO members have agreed to identify air defense systems in their arsenals to send them to Ukraine.

He, who had participated in the NATO meeting, told reporters,“NATO members will take action to allocate or find these air defense systems to send them to Ukraine to help defend our skies.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had requested this military coalition for his country's swift accession to NATO.

The Ukrainian president had said,“By signing the request for Ukraine's rapid accession to NATO, we have taken a decisive step forward.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Russia receives significant amounts of weapons from North Korea and the Islamic Republic and NATO member countries will discuss how to counter this military support from Moscow to Tehran and Pyongyang.

Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday, at the beginning of the NATO member countries' meeting in Brussels, that this organization seeks an agreement to provide stronger support for Ukraine to show that Russia cannot win in the current war in Ukraine.

He refrained from commenting on the possibility of providing $100 billion in aid to Ukraine and said that this issue would be decided at the summit of leaders.

