Baker Hughes To Supply Electric-Driven Liquefaction Technology For Cedar LNG Project 

HOUSTON & LONDON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Friday it was awarded an order from Black & Veatch, a global engineering, construction and consulting leader, to supply Cedar LNG in Canada with electric driven liquefaction technologies. The award was booked in the first quarter of 2024.

Baker Hughes will supply a range of turbomachinery equipment, including four electric-driven main refrigeration compressors, two electric-driven boil-off gas compressors and six centrifugal pumps. Powered by renewable electricity, Cedar LNG will be one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world.

The Cedar LNG project brings together the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) to develop the Haisla Nation-led project. The project is a key element of the Haisla Nation's economic and social development strategy and will further advance reconciliation by allowing the Haisla Nation, for the first time ever, to directly own and participate in a major industrial development in its territory. Today, the Haisla people are centered on Kitamaat Village. Home to approximately 700 of the 2,023+ Haisla membership, Kitamaat Village sits at the head of the Douglas Channel in British Columbia, Canada.

“Black & Veatch is committed to helping our clients and the communities they serve make meaningful progress on their decarbonization journey,” said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch's Energy & Process Industries business.“The Cedar LNG project represents an important step toward reducing carbon emissions through lower-carbon LNG facilities that can supply customers looking to move away from more carbon intensive feedstocks. This is an important aspect of near-term decarbonization plans around the world, and Canada's abundant natural gas supply means Cedar LNG is in a strong position to accelerate this phase of the energy transition. And our team is eager to take on this opportunity with our long-standing partner Baker Hughes.”

“This award is the latest important milestone for Baker Hughes in the LNG market, demonstrating the strength of our portfolio and our commitment to collaborating with industry partners while providing efficient and lower carbon solutions for the natural gas market,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.“Over the next decade, electrification will play a critical role in the energy transition, enabling further reduction of carbon emissions from natural gas.”

The award continues the positive demand momentum for Baker Hughes' gas technology equipment portfolio following several major LNG orders throughout the past year.

