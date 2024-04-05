A Picture Of Thailand In Congress Manifesto? BJP Pokes Fun

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Congress party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, unveiled early in the day, has become the target of satirical jibes by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as netizens as it has reportedly featured a picture from Thailand in its poll document.

Congress manifesto has two pictures reportedly 'sourced' from foreign locations, one from Thailand and the other from the Buffalo River of New York. The party is receiving a barrage of flak and taunts on social media too for the gaffe.

BJP IT-cell in-charge Amit Malviya took to X and asked,“whether it was a manifesto for India or a holiday itinerary of Rahul Gandhi?”

The picture of grasslands from Thailand has reportedly been replicated under the Environment section of the Congress poll manifesto.

“It shouldn't be a surprise if Rahul Gandhi dashes off to Thailand, for yet another holiday, soon after the election,” Malviya further taunted.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also pointed out that the grand old party used a picture of the Buffalo River of New York (US) under the water management column.

Taking a jibe at the manifesto faux pas, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the party was yet to find who was tweeting from Congress social media chairperson's X account and now this picture has come to further embarrass it.

“Who sent them this picture? Who is putting all this in their manifesto,” asked Trivedi.

The gaffe in the Congress manifesto has also left the netizens startled and amused, with many wondering how the pictures from Thailand and New York found their way into the party's poll document.