data-text="ISCA Announces Launch of SCAQ Academy and Unveils New SCAQ Centre" data-link=" Announces Launch of SCAQ Academy and Unveils New SCAQ Centre" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has launched the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) Academy today, in partnership with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), one of SCAQ's Registered Learning Organisations (RLO).

In addition to ISCA's recent collaboration with Indonesia and the Philippines to support the accountancy profession in these countries, this partnership will make a mark on the global stage and support aspiring Chartered Accountants worldwide. LSBF delivers online learning programmes which are accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Designed to support the evolving needs of SCAQ candidates, the SCAQ Academy will run classes in a hybrid format. This hybrid approach allows cadidates with demanding schedules to dial in to classes from the convenience of their homes or workplaces, ensuring unparalleled accessibility and flexibility. Conversely, candidates who are more inclined towards interactive learning experiences can opt for in-person classes to have face-to-face interactions with tutors and build camaraderie with their classmates.

As part of the launch, a 50% exclusive discount will be given to SCAQ Foundation Programme candidates sitting in the June examinations for selected modules.

Complementing this milestone initiative, ISCA will launch the SCAQ Centre, a dedicated space located at level 3 of ISCA House on Cecil Street, within the Central Business District, specially designed to:

1. Provide a conducive study environment for SCAQ candidates.

2. Cater to working adults with convenient opening hours on weekdays and weekends.

3. Host SCAQ study groups.

4. Facilitate complimentary revision classes for local university alumni.

5. Double up as a social space for engagement events such as networking sessions, thought leadership sharings, mentorship, and workshops.

ISCA understands the demands of attaining a professional certification, especially one as rigorous as the SCAQ Programme. Hence, ISCA has launched various initiatives to support its aspiring Chartered Accountants. Central to this enhanced support system is the establishment of the SCAQ Centre, a conducive space tailored for focused study and learning.

Recognising the importance of accessibility and convenience for our candidates, the SCAQ Centre will operate from 6pm to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends to accommodate the varying schedules.

Beyond providing a conducive space, there with be facilitated study sessions led by training professionals familiar with the SCAQ curriculum. These facilitated study sessions are designed to provide a help-on-demand service for candidates, so that candidates will be better positioned to pass their SCAQ module examinations.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global said: 'This strategic alliance with ISCA signifies LSBF's continued commitment to delivering professional accountancy qualification in Singapore. By teaming up with ISCA, the national accountancy body, we aspire to nurture the next generation of Chartered Accountants with the skills and expertise to lead in this new global business environment. With this collaboration, we expect over a thousand learners to have access to LSBF's professional industry experienced faculty and with ISCA's valuable resources, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.'

ISCA President Mr Teo Ser Luck said: 'We envisage the launch of the SCAQ Academy and SCAQ Centre to meet the needs of our candidates and provide them with the flexibility and support that they require to learn and prepare for the qualifying exam. We will support every candidate's professional development in their journey to becoming a chartered accountant.'

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with over 36,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries.

Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession.

ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore CA (Singapore) designation.

ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries.

