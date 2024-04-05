Headliners: Victoria Guo

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Victoria Guo, who recently became SEC Newgate's lead in Shanghai after the group bought her agency, Mars Communications.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



Not enough can be said about AI, as its adoption becomes more pervasive. PR professionals must understand how to deploy AI in meaningful ways that can improve operations and bring new dimensions to client servicing.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



The last 18 months have seen a gradual recovery of outbound Chinese travelers, coupled with further relaxation of visa-free arrangements for Chinese citizens. Saudi Arabia – whose strict visa travel policies had previously discouraged travelers – granted Approved Destination Status with China in September 2023. This relaxation has seen a wave of Saudi PR campaigns in China with the hopes of attracting three million Chinese tourists to visit each year.



In a strategic move for destination marketing, a surge of Chinese expat vloggers has emerged, residing in the country, and capturing their daily experiences on platforms like RED. Saudi Arabia has splashed out on celebrities and reality shows to promote the country. Leading Chinese brands such as Huawei are also riding on these trends through producing content, and UnionPay and Alipay are both gaining a foothold in the mobile payments market to serve the influx of Chinese tourists. This transformation has effectively turned Saudi Arabia, once distant and unfamiliar, into a household name and destination.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



I'm especially proud of our team's ability to evolve with the market. We had the opportunity to expand our services into new areas that are atypical for PR agencies, such as managing our client's distributor communications. We work best when we partner with agencies and when our team really understands the business and the value our work brings to their customers.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



Running a consulting business throughout the pandemic cycle has been a very rewarding experience. I have learnt the value of having a robust professional network, the importance of investing time to understand clients' business struggles and the ability to act fast and respond to unfamiliar briefs.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



My five-month-old has recently unlocked many new skills, including attempting to crawl on her belly. She provides me with a welcome break from work.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



China has a very strong celebrity reality show culture and consumer brands are investing heavily in product seeding on different TV shows. It's fascinating to see how these brands capitalize on their sponsorships and extend their marketing efforts across digital channels.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



Working in broadcasting media, which is where I started my career.

