Three Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Beryslav With UAV

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region with a drone, wounding an 84-year-old woman and two men, aged 59 and 56.

"The Russian troops attacked Beryslav again using a drone. Three people sustained injuries from the explosives that were dropped," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

As noted, these are an 84-year-old woman and two men, 59 and 56 years old. Medics diagnosed the victims with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

Russians launch five missile strikes on Korotych near

They were hospitalized. Doctors are providing the wounded with all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the authorities showed the consequences of the morning enemy shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, where three people were wounded.